Garkê Legê Intellectuals: Kurdish Language recognition is right, not grant

Members of the Jazira Intellectuals Union’s Garkê Legê branch, Said Malla Yusuf and Subhi Ahmad, stressed that protecting the Kurdish language is a fundamental right of the Kurdish people. They emphasized that recognizing Kurdish and preserving its presence in education and official institutions are essential to coexistence and equality. Respect for linguistic and cultural diversity and recognition of the rights of all communities are key to building an inclusive society.

Garkê Legê Intellectuals: Kurdish Language recognition is right, not grant
NEWS
30 October, 2026   03:44
QAMISHLO
KENAN AL-SAYED AND ROHAT KHALAF
+

Calls for official recognition of the Kurdish language in the Syrian constitution and its adoption as a language of instruction continue. In this context, members of the Jazira Intellectuals Union’s Garkê Legê branch spoke to ANHA agency.

Union member Said Malla Yusuf said language forms the foundation of any nation and is one of the main pillars of society, enabling communities to preserve their identity and existence. He noted that Kurdish is not merely a means of communication but an integral part of the Kurdish people’s history, culture and national identity.

Malla Yusuf explained that preserving the Kurdish language and protecting it from marginalization require sustained efforts by the Kurdish people. He stressed that language represents a people’s existence and historical and cultural continuity, making the defense of the language and the demand for its rights essential.

He added that recognition of Kurdish should not be viewed as a grant or an act of sympathy toward the Kurdish people, but as one of their fundamental rights. He stressed that official recognition of Kurdish must be a key step toward safeguarding the linguistic and cultural rights of the Kurds, noting that respect for any people begins with respect for its language, identity and cultural distinctiveness.

He also highlighted the Kurdish people’s long history and rich culture, noting that the Kurdish language carries a deeply rooted cultural and literary heritage in the region. He stressed the need to respect all languages without exception, as linguistic and cultural diversity enriches societies and should never become a source of conflict or discrimination among peoples.

He pointed out that mutual language learning among the different communities in society is a positive step toward strengthening understanding and closer relations. Learning Kurdish would enable members of other communities to communicate more effectively with Kurds, while Kurds learning the languages of other communities would open broader opportunities for communication and mutual understanding and strengthen respect among cultures.

Malla Yusuf stressed that intellectuals, writers and influential figures in Kurdish society must fulfill their responsibilities in protecting the Kurdish language and defending cultural rights. He emphasized the importance of unifying efforts and positions to preserve existing gains and strengthen the Kurdish people’s cultural and linguistic presence.

He added that responsibility for protecting the language does not rest solely with cultural institutions but extends to all segments of society, from families to schools and educational institutions. He noted that strengthening the language among younger generations requires creating suitable conditions for learning and using it in different areas of life to ensure its continuity and development.

Malla Yusuf affirmed that official recognition of Kurdish and guaranteeing the right to receive education in the language are among the most important steps toward preserving cultural identity. He called for clear legal guarantees of linguistic rights so that Kurdish people can learn in their mother tongue and use it in educational and official institutions.

He concluded that although the region faces difficult political and economic conditions, these challenges should not lead to declining interest in the Kurdish language or postponement of demands for linguistic rights. Instead, they make it even more important to uphold Kurdish identity, culture and language as essential elements in maintaining social cohesion and ensuring the community’s continuity.

Malla Yusuf called on the Kurdish people to continue demanding official recognition of their language and to give greater importance to their mother tongue in daily life, education and culture. He noted that preserving the language is a shared responsibility that requires awareness, cooperation and sustained efforts.

Kurdish Is an Integral Part of the Region’s History

For his part, Subhi Ahmad, a member of the Jazira Intellectuals Union’s Garkê Legê branch, affirmed that Kurdish is an ancient language deeply rooted in the region’s history and an integral part of the Kurdish people’s identity and culture. He noted that language is one of the means through which peoples express their identity, national belonging and civilization.

He stressed that language is not merely a collection of words but a vessel for culture, history, customs and traditions. Through language, peoples pass their heritage from one generation to the next and preserve their cultural distinctiveness. This makes protecting and respecting languages essential to building cohesive societies based on mutual recognition of rights.

He emphasized the need to recognize Kurdish as an official language alongside Arabic to ensure respect for the linguistic and cultural rights of the Kurdish people. He added that recognizing languages does not diminish the status of any other language but strengthens equality among communities and lays the foundation for relations based on mutual respect.

He noted that Kurds and Arabs have lived together in the region for a long time, sharing social and human ties as well as a common history. He stressed that this coexistence requires promoting a culture of respect for each community’s distinctiveness and viewing language not as a barrier between peoples but as a bridge for communication and understanding.

Ahmad explained that respecting the Kurdish language does not mean diminishing the importance of Arabic or any other language, as every language has its own cultural and human value. He affirmed that every people has the right to preserve its language and teach it to its children. At the same time, he said, it is important for members of different communities to learn one another’s languages and become familiar with each other’s cultures and customs.

Ahmad also highlighted the importance of ensuring that the ongoing integration process takes the region’s linguistic and cultural diversity into account and includes recognition of Kurdish in various institutions. This would enable the language to be used more widely and strengthen its presence in public life. He stressed the need to provide genuine opportunities to learn Kurdish and become familiar with the history and culture of the Kurdish people.

He pointed out that recognizing Kurdish in official and educational institutions would help strengthen communication among the different communities and enable each to express its identity and culture within a framework of mutual respect. He stressed that building a cohesive society requires guaranteeing the linguistic and cultural rights of all its members.

He added that learning a language involves more than acquiring new vocabulary; it also opens the door to a deeper understanding of a society’s character, history and culture. It can also help overcome stereotypes and prejudices that may arise from a lack of mutual understanding.

Ahmad noted that Kurds and Arabs learning each other’s languages and becoming familiar with each other’s customs and traditions are essential to strengthening social relations. Direct communication and mutual understanding, he said, help reinforce ties among communities and curb attempts to fuel divisions between them.

Building states and societies does not come through excluding a language or culture, but through the participation of all communities in public life, guaranteeing their rights and respecting their distinctiveness,” Subhi Ahmad said.

He stressed that cooperation and mutual understanding are fundamental pillars of a society characterized by stability and peaceful coexistence.

Concluding his remarks, Ahmad emphasized that recognizing Kurdish and guaranteeing the right to education in the language, alongside respect for Arabic and other languages, represent an important step toward establishing genuine coexistence. He stressed that these principles must be reflected in educational and official institutions as well as in the everyday practices of society.

a.k

ANHA


Tags:

Previous Article

people of Jal Agha: Confronting hate speech is essential to protect civil peace

Next Article

Body of a man in his sixties found, killed by gunfire, west of Azaz

Related News

Qamishlo Popular Initiative condemns attacks on Tal Abyad returnees

Qamishlo Popular Initiative condemns attacks on Tal Aby...

28 October, 2026 - 14:24

Israeli forces detain young man in Quneitra

Israeli forces detain young man in Quneitra

27 October, 2026 - 15:39

Return of over 800 displaced Serê Kaniyê families postponed

Return of over 800 displaced Serê Kaniyê families postp...

27 October, 2026 - 13:38

New Jordanian clarification regarding airstrike in Southern Syria

New Jordanian clarification regarding airstrike in Sout...

27 October, 2026 - 22:38

Person seriously injured in armed robbery attempt in Hama Countryside

Person seriously injured in armed robbery attempt in Ha...

27 October, 2026 - 21:44

Traffic resumes at Nassib crossing

Traffic resumes at Nassib crossing

28 October, 2026 - 15:20