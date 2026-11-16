Rojava University students reject use of force to impose decisions on them

Students of Rojava University in Qamishlo announced their rejection of the decision to join the Euphrates University without considering its academic and administrative structure. They reported that security forces fired tear gas at their peaceful protest within the university campus, resulting in injuries to several of them. They confirmed that their protests would continue until their demands are met.

Rojava University students reject use of force to impose decisions on them
NEWS
16 November, 2026   17:05
NEWS DESK
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On Monday, students from Rojava University in Qamishlo issued a statements regarding the recent events that have taken place at the university, including the incursion of military operation forces into the campus. The statement was read by student Nasrin Mohammed on campus, in the presence of hundreds of students.

"Imposing the decision by force"

The statement indicated that the government delegation requested the university presidency to sign the decision to join the Euphrates University, without considering the academic and administrative structure of the university that has been established over the years. It deemed that the attempt to impose this decision by force aims to silence the university's voice and ignore the rights of its students.

The statement clarified that the students organized a peaceful protest in front of the government delegation, raising slogans affirming that the mother tongue represents identity, dignity, and existence for Kurdish students.

He emphasized the rejection of any merger process that does not guaranty the educational and linguistic rights of the students and preserve the privacy of their university.


Injuries from tear gas

The statement pointed out that security forces fired tear gas at the protesting students, resulting in injuries to several of them, and noted their rejection of the use of force by the operations against the sit-in within the university campus.

The students affirmed that these attacks will not deter them from continuing to demand their legitimate rights, and they emphasized the continuation of their peaceful protests until their demands are met and the independence of the university's administrative and academic structure is preserved.

ANHA


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