Calls to finalize membership of 156 Lawyers in Hasakah Bar Association Hasakah conference addresses Rojava University integration UAVs hover over Palmyra, its surroundings Kongra Star marks November 25, calls for end to violence against women Jordan foils attempt to smuggle drugs from Syria Poaching on the rise at Lake Maydanki in Afrin Technical arrangements delay completion of integration process for YPJ Workers at Rimelan oil fields protest their transfer to HKN under temporary contracts Tank incursions and shelling on agricultural land in Daraa and Quneitra Internet service has been cut off in Quneitra Government announces new diesel prices while keeping petrol and gas prices unchanged Panorama of Week: Syrian curricula, Israeli political shifts Intellectuals in Kobanê: We do not accept limitation of education in Kurdish language Delayed payments drive Hasakah farmers to sell their equipment, abandon agriculture