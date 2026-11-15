Hasakah conference addresses Rojava University integration

A press conference in Hasakah addressed the future of Rojava University, the process of integrating its faculties into Hasakah University, and the recognition of certificates issued by the Autonomous Administration. Discussions also covered university admissions, Kurdish-language education, and the condition of damaged schools, addressing key educational concerns affecting students and families across the region.

Hasakah conference addresses Rojava University integration
NEWS
15 November, 2026   18:11
HASAKAH
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A press conference was held today at the Directorate of Education building in Hasakah, attended by Ahmed Morad, an adviser to Syria's Minister of Education and a member of the People's Assembly. The conference addressed several issues concerning Rojava University, the integration of educational institutions, university admissions, recognition of certificates issued by the Autonomous Administration, and the state of education in the region.

Qamishlo Colleges Complex to serve as temporary arrangement pending establishment of Hasakah University

Ahmed Morad said the final arrangement agreed upon by the integration committee and the Ministry of Higher Education stipulates that some colleges at Rojava University will be suspended and excluded from this year's university admissions process.

He explained that the current administrative structure is officially called the "Qamishlo Colleges Complex," which has its own council and administration. An agreement with the Ministry of Higher Education stipulates that administrative authority over these colleges will be vested in a vice president of the university.

Ahmed Morad said, "Rojava University will be affiliated with Al-Furat University as a complex with its own distinct status. This will be a temporary arrangement until Hasakah University is established."

He added that some colleges previously affiliated with Rojava University were excluded from this year's admissions process and have been temporarily suspended.

Morad noted that there were no outstanding issues with the agreement reached with the Ministry of Higher Education, adding that efforts would continue to establish an arrangement that meets technical and administrative standards and provides the necessary infrastructure, academic staff, and technical personnel to ensure the continuation of the educational process.

He said the departments and colleges affiliated with the Qamishlo Colleges Complex are expected to become part of Hasakah University and operate under its name starting next academic year.

Morad explained that once established, Hasakah University would incorporate both the colleges of Rojava University, currently operating under the Qamishlo Colleges Complex, and the Al-Furat University colleges located in Hasakah, bringing them all under the name Hasakah University.

University admissions and filling vacant seats

Regarding university admissions, Ahmed Morad said that the general admissions period was due to close in two days. He explained that they had asked the Minister of Higher Education to extend the deadline by an additional two days, given the specific circumstances of Hasakah Governorate, particularly with regard to the admissions process for filling vacant seats.

Ahmed Morad added that some technical errors had occurred because certain applicants' names were not appearing in the system. He said that certificates issued by the Autonomous Administration for basic and secondary education are recognized, just like government-issued certificates. However, certain administrative procedures were required for technical purposes, including translating the certificates into Arabic to facilitate their processing, which took some time.

Morad explained that secondary school certificates for the 2025–2026 academic year, from the most recent examination session, had been collected and entered into the system and the general admissions process.

He urged students whose names did not appear in the system to contact the ministry, as technical errors may have occurred due to the new phase and the ongoing integration process.

Ahmed Morad noted that university admissions are unified across Syria and that the process for filling vacant seats would end within two days. He stressed that students who had not applied during the general admissions period would be excluded from this year's admissions process. He added that certificates from previous academic years had been accepted on an exceptional basis, while students who obtained a secondary school certificate but did not apply would not be able to use it in subsequent admissions rounds.

Kurdish language instruction and educational curricula

Regarding education in the Kurdish language, Ahmed Morad said they had held a meeting in Hasakah Governorate, attended by the director of education, to discuss the issue of students not attending schools.

He noted that they had visited various cities and wanted to convey a message to students and their families about the state of education and the Kurdish language.

Ahmed Morad, an adviser to Syria's Minister of Education and a member of the People's Assembly, explained that Kurdish language education was no longer limited to three subjects, as some claim. Instead, Kurdish had become a single subject taught across Syria.

Morad said Kurdish is taught in Hama, Damascus, and many other cities and villages. He added that it had become an official language and was no longer in the same situation as in the past, when speaking and teaching it were prohibited. He stressed that students can now receive education in their own language.

Morad added that the three weekly Kurdish language classes apply to areas outside Hasakah and Afrin cities. In Hasakah, Afrin, and Kobani, where the Autonomous Administration's curricula were previously used, students receive three hours of Kurdish instruction, in addition to activities lasting between one and two hours.

Morad noted that history, geography, and philosophy textbooks included in the Ministry of Education's curricula had been translated into Kurdish and would be taught in that language. He added that half of the school subjects were already being taught in Kurdish in practice, and said they wanted to convey this information to parents and students.

Clarifying the issue of the three weekly classes, Morad stated that it does not mean teaching the Kurdish language as a comprehensive curriculum; rather, it includes teaching grammatical rules alongside activities using the Kurdish language.

He highlighted the importance of these subjects within the Syrian curriculum, noting that they had been introduced recently and covered behavioral and national identity-related issues, as well as topics concerning Syria's specific context. These subjects, too, would be taught in Kurdish.

Morad also explained that this year's basic and secondary education certificates would be issued in Kurdish, in accordance with the Autonomous Administr

School attendance, student rights, and enforcement of regulations

Addressing the issue of some parents keeping their children out of school, Morad stressed that staying away from schools was not in anyone's interest, as students who leave school are harmed, both in terms of their educational future and academic progress.

He emphasized that students have the right to express their opinions and hold protests, but only after school hours and in a civilized and acceptable manner that allows them to voice their demands. However, protests and objections during school hours do not serve the interests of the educational process.

Regarding teachers and students who are absent from school, Morad explained that the Director of Education in Hasakah Governorate had affirmed that the law would be enforced against teachers who are absent from their duties, as a teacher would be considered to have resigned after 16 days of absence. He added that the law would also be enforced against students.

Condition of damaged schools in Hasakah areas

Ahmed Morad described the condition of damaged schools as extremely distressing, particularly in the Zirgan area, where schools have suffered near-total destruction. Students are forced to attend classes under damaged roofs and in areas surrounded by landmines.

He said this situation was not limited to Zirgan but could also be found in many other parts of Syria. He added that the Minister of Education had emphasized that the priority was to provide students with desks, textbooks, and school boards.

Morad noted that work would also cover several schools in the city of Amuda, with the aim of repairing and rehabilitating them. He stressed the need to improve school conditions and ensure the availability of the supplies necessary for the educational process.

ANHA


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