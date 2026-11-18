Women's forum calls to guarantee women's rights, combat violence Petition campaign launched demanding recognition of Rojava University admissions Explosions heard in Golan Heights Iraqi federal supreme court rejects request to suspend Kurdistan Region parliament decision Kongra Star in Qamishlo announces support for Rojava University students Israel threatens to expand its occupation on three fronts International positions about Syria.. stress need to represent all components and women Women: Combating violence is social responsibility that begins with awareness, equality Harsh living conditions deepen hardships of Hasakah residents as Winter approaches Kurdish students in Çil Agha: Education in mother tongue is inalienable right ANHA agency plan, Nov, 18, 2026 Three Israeli shells hit Quneitra Countryside HRRK calls for Rojava University’s independence, investigation into attack on students Israeli movements in Quneitra Countryside