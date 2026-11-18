Al-Shaar appoints economic adviser to Syrian Presidency Farmer injured by landmine explosion in rural Tel- Tamer Israeli incursion into Samadaniyah al-Sharqiyah village in rural Quneitra 185 students graduated from Kobani University with attendance thousands of people Arab League condemns Israeli incursions into Quneitra-Daraa One Killed, others injured during clashes in al-Homsi neighborhood Adnan Berri meets with Tel Tamr's teaching staff to discuss challenges Women's forum calls to guarantee women's rights, combat violence Petition campaign launched demanding recognition of Rojava University admissions Explosions heard in Golan Heights Iraqi federal supreme court rejects request to suspend Kurdistan Region parliament decision Kongra Star in Qamishlo announces support for Rojava University students Israel threatens to expand its occupation on three fronts International positions about Syria.. stress need to represent all components and women