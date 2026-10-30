people of Jal Agha: Confronting hate speech is essential to protect civil peace

The people of Jal Agha confirmed that there are parties trying to destabilize the Jazira region by spreading hatred and incitement among its components, and they emphasized the importance of raising awareness, respecting diversity, and instilling the values of citizenship and national unity.

people of Jal Agha: Confronting hate speech is essential to protect civil peace
NEWS
30 October, 2026   06:56
QAMISHLO
BASNA SHAMO
+

Since the outbreak of the Syrian revolution, many internal and external parties have been trying to destabilize the region and create conflicts among the Syrian components to achieve their ambitions, by spreading hate speech and incitement and provoking Syrians against each other with the aim of igniting a long national, sectarian, and ethnic war that only the Syrians will suffer from. In this context, ANHA's agency surveyed the opinions of the residents of the city of Jal Agha in the Jazira region.

Hate speech is a means to incite division

In this context, Huda Hassan explained that spreading hate speech and incitement among the Syrian components would deepen the differences and undermine mutual trust among the members of the community, pointing out that some parties seek to exploit the ethnic and religious diversity to stir up discord and divisions.

She pointed out the necessity of countering these attempts by spreading awareness and relying on dialog and understanding among the components, in a way that preserves the region's security and stability.

Community awareness is the foundation of protecting civil peace.

For his part, Nemat Suleiman emphasized that combating incitement requires more than just rejecting it; it necessitates raising community awareness about the dangers of hate speech and its impact on the social fabric. He stressed the importance of verifying information accuracy and avoiding rumors that aim to stir tension among Syrians.

He added, "Maintaining civil peace is a shared responsibility that requires the cooperation of the community in all its components, and adherence to the values of tolerance and mutual respect."

Shared citizenship is a guaranty for societal unity.

For his part, Hikmat Ali emphasized that respecting national, religious, and cultural diversity forms the foundation for building a cohesive society, affirming the necessity of establishing the concept of shared citizenship that guaranties equality in rights and duties for all Syrians without discrimination.

He emphasized that maintaining stability begins with rejecting incitement and division, and building relationships based on mutual respect and national belonging, calling on Syrians at the end of his speech to adhere to national values that ensure peaceful coexistence.

ANHA


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