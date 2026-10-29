Body of a man in his sixties found, killed by gunfire, west of Azaz

The body of a man in his sixties was discovered, bearing a fatal gunshot wound, on the al-Malikiyah–Maryamin road west of the city of Azaz, in the northern countryside of Aleppo.

Body of a man in his sixties found, killed by gunfire, west of Azaz
NEWS
29 October, 2026   20:04
NEWS DESK
+

The body of a man in his sixties was found today on the al-Malikiyah–Maryamin road, west of the city of Azaz in the northern Aleppo countryside. He had been killed by gunfire under mysterious circumstances, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

No information is yet available regarding the identity of the perpetrator or the motives behind the crime. The incident occurs amidst persistent security instability and the widespread presence of weapons among civilians, raising further concerns for the safety of the local population.

According to the Observatory, the number of homicides in Syria since the beginning of 2026 has reached 445, resulting in the deaths of 494 individuals comprising 385 men, 67 women, and 42 children.

ANHA

Tags:

Previous Article

Garkê Legê Intellectuals: Kurdish Language recognition is right, not grant

Next Article

PYD delegation attends Arab Social Democratic Alliance Conference

Related News

Israeli forces detain young man in Quneitra

Israeli forces detain young man in Quneitra

27 October, 2026 - 15:39

Statements in Rojava cities condemn attacks on returnees of Girê Spî

Statements in Rojava cities condemn attacks on returnee...

27 October, 2026 - 14:13

Lawyer: continued postponement of constitution drafting weakens state institutions; citizens' trust

Lawyer: continued postponement of constitution drafting...

30 October, 2026 - 02:40

Israeli forces release young nan in Quneitra countryside

Israeli forces release young nan in Quneitra countryside

28 October, 2026 - 22:44

Jordanian-Syrian differences over strikes in southern Syria

Jordanian-Syrian differences over strikes in southern S...

27 October, 2026 - 09:26

Germany warns against travel to Syria

Germany warns against travel to Syria

29 October, 2026 - 21:31