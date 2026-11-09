6 dead and 12 injured in explosion at steel factory in western Turkey Syrian Parliament approves repeal of barriers to justice Mazloum Abdi discusses with Rojava University students' mechanisms for integration of universities Heating diesel priced at 115 S.P per liter Barzani urges PUK to engage in dialogue Man's body found near Syrian-Turkish border west of Zerkan Gas production halted at Khor Mor field in Southern Kurdistan Israeli incursion into western Daraa countryside, checkpoint set up in Quneitra countryside Omar Ocalan: We salute Rojava’s struggle for Kurdish Language Mother-tongue education Is right for all components Between signs of recovery, reality of rising costs: Syrians face ever widening livelihood gap Hawar News Agency Plan – 9 November 2026 Helicopters flyover in Daraa Countryside 5 Israeli military vehicles entered in the southern Quneitra countryside