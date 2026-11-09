Barzani urges PUK to engage in dialogue

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani called on all political parties in South Kurdistan to participate in the political process and form a broad-based government. Addressing the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), he said, “I call on our brothers in the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan to sit downgj cc at the negotiating table with the Kurdistan Democratic Party.”

Barzani urges PUK to engage in dialogue
KURDISTAN
9 November, 2026   14:23
NEWS DESK
+

On Monday, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani called on the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) to sit down at the negotiating table with the KDP to resolve disputes, end the political crisis in South Kurdistan, and prioritize the interests of the people of the Kurdistan Region over the political interests and objectives of the parties.

In a statement published on Monday, Barzani said, “The interests of the people of Kurdistan are greater than and take precedence over any other interest or objective.”

Barzani renewed his call for the PUK to engage in dialogue, saying, “I call on our brothers in the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan to sit down at the negotiating table with the Kurdistan Democratic Party to resolve problems and put an end to the political crisis in the Kurdistan Region.”

He also expressed his desire for all other political parties in the Kurdistan Region to participate in the political process and work together to form a broad-based, national government that meets the demands and aspirations of the people of Kurdistan.

The Kurdistan Region Parliament resumed its work on November 4, after nearly two years of inactivity, following the failure of political forces to reach an agreement on forming a new government and distributing positions and powers. The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) did not participate in the parliamentary session.

The following day, November 5, Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) President Bafel Talabani announced that his party was withdrawing from the Kurdistan Regional Government in protest against holding the session without the PUK’s participation. He described the government as “failed” and declared that the party did not recognize the parliament in its current form.

This escalation comes amid ongoing disagreements between the two parties over the formation of the 10th cabinet, following the Kurdistan Region parliamentary elections held on October 20, 2024. The KDP won 39 seats, while the PUK secured 23.

The dispute centers on the mechanisms for forming the new government and distributing government and administrative positions, amid differences over power-sharing arrangements and how to resume the work of parliamentary institutions.

Tags:

Previous Article

Man's body found near Syrian-Turkish border west of Zerkan

Next Article

Heating diesel priced at 115 S.P per liter

Related News

Abdullah Öcalan: main goal is to build democratic society

Abdullah Öcalan: main goal is to build democratic society

29 September, 2026 - 19:01

Kurdistan Region Parliament resumes work after two years

Kurdistan Region Parliament resumes work after two years

4 November, 2026 - 14:37

Drones target Kurdish opposition camps in Iran near Hawler 

Drones target Kurdish opposition camps in Iran near Haw...

12 August, 2026 - 12:31

KNK Women's Committee: protecting Yazidis begins with establishing AA for Shengal

KNK Women's Committee: protecting Yazidis begins with e...

1 August, 2026 - 19:45

Abdi, Barzani stress importance of safeguarding Kurdish rights

Abdi, Barzani stress importance of safeguarding Kurdish...

13 October, 2026 - 16:47

KCK calls on transitional government to reverse its interventions in Kobani 

KCK calls on transitional government to reverse its int...

13 September, 2026 - 13:37