Kurdistan Region Parliament resumes work after two years

The Parliament of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq resumed its work after nearly two years of suspension and political disputes, electing a new presidium through an in-person vote. Several parliamentary blocs were absent after announcing that they would not participate in the session.

Kurdistan Region Parliament resumes work after two years
KURDISTAN
4 November, 2026   14:37
NEWS DESK
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After nearly two years of suspension and political disputes, the Parliament of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq resumed its work today, Wednesday, and elected a new parliamentary presidium through an in-person vote, while several other blocs were absent.

The newly elected presidium comprises Vala Farid as Speaker of Parliament, Rami Nouri as Deputy Speaker, and Mona Qahwaji as Parliament Secretary.

The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), New Generation Movement, Islamic Union, National Stance Movement and Kurdistan Justice Group had earlier announced that they would not participate in the session.

On Tuesday, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) issued a statement regarding attempts to convene what it described as an “illegal” parliamentary session on Wednesday, announcing that it would not take part. The party called on political and national forces committed to preserving the federal Kurdistan Region of Iraq not to participate either.

The party said the session did not meet the principles of genuine partnership and represented an attempt to impose the will of one particular party. It stressed that parliamentary sessions derive their legitimacy and weight from national consensus and the participation of all elected parties through free and democratic choice.

The PUK also rejected attempts to influence MPs’ decisions through vote-buying, threats and psychological pressure, declaring that it would not recognise any parliament, government or outcomes emerging from sessions held under such practices.

The resumption of parliament’s work comes after nearly two years of suspension due to political disputes. The parliament had held its first session on 2 December 2024, before resuming its work today amid the absence of several political blocs.

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