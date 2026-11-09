Gas production halted at Khor Mor field in Southern Kurdistan

Gas production at the Khor Mor field in Southern Kurdistan has been suspended following a drone attack on the site last night.

Gas production halted at Khor Mor field in Southern Kurdistan
KURDISTAN
9 November, 2026   12:22
NEWSDESK 
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The UAE-based Dana Gas company announced in a statement today that the Khor Mor gas field in the Kurdistan Region was targeted by a drone last night, forcing the suspension of gas production operations.

The company added that specialized teams had begun conducting a comprehensive assessment of the damage caused by the incident, confirming that the attack resulted in no casualties or injuries.

The Khor Mor gas field came under attack on Sunday evening, prompting the Ministries of Natural Resources and Electricity in the Federal Government of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq to issue a joint statement announcing that necessary measures would be taken to minimize the impact of the attack on the number of hours of electricity supplied to residents.

A-H 

ANHA 

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