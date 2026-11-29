Syria’s Finance Ministry denies new salary increase 29 people injured in traffic accident of tourist bus carrying Jordanians in Damascus countryside Will al-Zaydi's policies spark Arab-Kurdish tensions in Iraq? Kongra Star: We continue our struggle to end violence against women Severe shortage of school textbooks in Hasakah Governorate leaves students facing challenges Syrian women employees fear quitting jobs over extended working hours Hawar News Agency Plan – 29 November 2026 Ilham Ahmad takes oath at People's Assembly in Damascus Israeli forces enter Quneitra villages, set up three Checkpoints Israeli airstrikes, artillery shelling target various areas in Southern Lebanon Child killed, father injured in landmine explosion in Aleppo Countryside KDP, PUK agree on unified position toward Baghdad PKK anniversary marked with tribute to martyrs’ families in Çil Agha KDP, PUK hold meeting in Sulaymaniyah