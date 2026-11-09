Man's body found near Syrian-Turkish border west of Zerkan

The body of a man in his thirties was found near the village of al-Asadiya, west of Zerkan, along the Syrian-Turkish border.

Man's body found near Syrian-Turkish border west of Zerkan
NEWS
9 November, 2026   13:37
HASAKAH 
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Residents of al-Asadiya village, west of Zerkan in the Hasakah countryside, found the body of a man in his thirties, stripped of his clothes, in the outskirts of the village near the Syrian-Turkish border.

Security and medical forces were deployed to the scene to identify the man and determine the cause and circumstances of his death. However, according to initial information, the circumstances of the incident remain unclear.

No confirmed information is currently available regarding the cause of death or whether the incident was linked to an attempt to cross the border.

A-H

ANHA

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