Kurdish researcher warns unilateral government threatens Kurdistan Region

Kurdish researcher Muhannad Aqrrawi has warned of the repercussions of unilateral political moves in South Kurdistan, saying that holding a parliamentary session without political consensus and failing to form an inclusive government threaten Kurdish unity and the achievements made over past decades.

Kurdish researcher warns unilateral government threatens Kurdistan Region
KURDISTAN
10 November, 2026   06:35
NEWS DESK
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Political disputes continue in Southern Kurdistan amid a deadlock in government formation and growing concerns over the impact of divisions on the region’s stability and achievements. These concerns have intensified, particularly following the parliamentary session held on November 4 without the participation of some political parties, a move that sparked criticism and raised concerns over the lack of political consensus.

Against this backdrop, ANHA agency interviewed Muhannad Aqrrawi, a political researcher from South Kurdistan, about the dimensions of the crisis and ways to overcome it.

Aqrrawi began by saying that the current political situation in South Kurdistan indicates that the region is facing a major crisis and serious threats, which may be more dangerous than the repercussions of the referendum or even the days when ISIS attacked areas across the region. He stressed that the current risks threaten the very existence of the Kurdistan Region.

He added that forming a unilateral government would not serve the region’s interests but would deepen divisions and threaten the entire entity of the Kurdistan Region.

Aqrrawi held those who convened the first parliamentary session historically responsible, saying they had proceeded without political consensus and through "buying loyalties." He placed historical, national and patriotic responsibility for any disruption or threat facing South Kurdistan on the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and those he said had allied with it and whose loyalties had been bought.

Aqrrawi noted that this political division would affect all the gains Kurds had achieved over the past period, for which many people had worked hard and made significant sacrifices over several decades.

He stressed that Kurdish unity, a unified position and a return to the negotiating table were among the most important means of confronting these challenges and crises. However, he emphasized that this required the other side to demonstrate the same national and patriotic commitment and refrain from imposing its will, which he said was already happening in Southern Kurdistan.

On practical steps to overcome the crisis, Aqrrawi said the parties responsible for the move on November 4 must reverse their decision. He explained that the ongoing crisis had deepened and warned that its consequences would be extremely serious in the future unless they backtracked on what he described as an irresponsible and reckless move.

ANHA

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