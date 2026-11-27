Landmines kill two children and Injure 30 in Tal Tamr and Zirghan Lawyer calls for closing legal loopholes, providing urgent protection mechanisms for women Baghdad–Hewlêr Tensions: Internal dispute or US-Iranian rivalry? Students, their families demand constitutional recognition of Kurdish language Queues form outside “Sham Cash” centers amid concerns over personal data protection Hawar News Agency Plan - 27 November 2026 European Parliament welcomes Damascus-SDF agreement, calls for Kurdish participation Explosive device targets internal security vehicle in Deir ez-Zor Jazira and Kobani Residents mark 48th anniversary of PKK Civilian killed in attack on security patrol in Hasakah Israeli forces set up checkpoint in Quneitra Countryside Celebrations Held in Tal Tamr, Zerghan, Derbasiyah marking anniversary of PKK's founding Afrin dialogue session discusses residents’ demands Residents of Kobani celebrate November 27th