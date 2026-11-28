Israeli airstrikes, artillery shelling target various areas in Southern Lebanon Child killed, father injured in landmine explosion in Aleppo Countryside KDP, PUK agree on unified position toward Baghdad PKK anniversary marked with tribute to martyrs’ families in Çil Agha KDP, PUK hold meeting in Sulaymaniyah Peace Process awaits new developments: Will delegation visit Imrali? K. Star in Hasakah calls for Kurdish unity, support for S. Kurdistan National Guard issues statement on latest clashes west of Sweida Attack in Deir ez-Zor, clashes in Suwayda, assaults in Damascus 13 schools damaged in Tal Tamr, 1,276 students deprived of education Calls for comprehensive laws to combat violence against women How can the Kurds in Southern Kurdistan protect their gains? Hawar News Agency Plan – 28 November 2026 Four Internal Security personnel injured in clashes in western Sweida