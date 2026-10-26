YBŞ, YJŞ to announce integration into Iraqi Security Forces today

The Shengal Resistance Units (YBŞ) and the Women's Resistance Units in Shengal (YJŞ) are set to announce their integration into Iraq's security forces as part of new arrangements to organize the security situation in the region and determine the future of the forces.

YBŞ, YJŞ to announce integration into Iraqi Security Forces today
KURDISTAN
26 October, 2026   11:06
NEWSDESK 
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The Shengal Resistance Units (YBŞ)and the Women's Resistance Units in Shengal (YJŞ) are scheduled to announce their integration into Iraq's security forces today in a joint statement to be issued from the Jalmira area of Mount Shengal. The announcement comes amid ongoing talks between Shengal representatives and the Iraqi government over the future of security arrangements in the region.

According to information reported by Roj News Agency, the announcement ceremony will be attended by representatives of the leadership of both units and the Iraqi army. Preparations have been completed, and the joint statement is expected to be issued in the coming hours.

The anticipated announcement comes as part of efforts to organize the security situation in Shengal and establish mechanisms for integrating local forces defending the region into the federal government's security institutions. These efforts are also taking place amid calls to guarantee the rights of the Yazidi community and recognize its role in defending the region.

Talks between the YBŞ and the Iraqi government began in early 2026, with the aim of reaching an agreement to integrate Shengal's protection forces into Iraq's security system. However, negotiations slowed somewhat due to circumstances affecting the region during that period.

Political efforts resumed following a visit by a delegation from Shengal to Baghdad, where both sides discussed the future of security arrangements in the region. On September 16, the media office of Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi issued a statement regarding the delegation's visit and its talks with Iraqi officials.

A-H

ANHA

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