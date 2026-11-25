Israel frees man arrested in Quneitra Rojava residents rally in support of Southern Kurdistan Israeli forces shell vicinity of al-Manṭara Dam in Quneitra countryside Israeli incursion in Quneitra Countryside, simultaneous military movements in Daraa Qamishlo people expressed their dissatisfaction about soaring fuel price Kobani march calls for an end to violence against women Women's voices confront violence in Suwayda Thousands of women march in Qamishlo against violence HPJ call for unity to defend society Explosion near Mount al-Manea in Damascus countryside DEM Party delegation meets Justice Minister SDC: Excluding women from decision-making is form of violence General Command of YPJ calls on women to break their silence and affirms struggle’s continuation Martyrs’ Families Council calls for legal measures against perpetrators of violence