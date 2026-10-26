Iraqi Government announces start of YBŞ integration

The Iraqi government has officially begun the process of integrating the Shengal Resistance Units (YBŞ) into Iraq’s official security institutions, as part of its program to bring all weapons under state control and organize security responsibilities in the Shengal district through official institutions. The government also praised the sacrifices made by members of the Yazidi community in defending Iraq, particularly in Shengal.

Iraqi Government announces start of YBŞ integration
KURDISTAN
26 October, 2026   13:12
NEWSDESK 
+

The Iraqi government announced on Monday the start of procedures to end the military affiliation of the YBŞ and integrate them into Iraq’s official institutions, while transferring security responsibility for Mount Shengal to the federal authorities under the supervision and oversight of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ali Faleh al-Zaidi.

The spokesperson for the commander-in-chief of the armed forces said in a statement that the move is part of the Iraqi government’s program to bring all weapons under state control and organize security responsibilities in the Shengal district through official institutions, paving the way for a new phase in managing the region’s security affairs.

The Iraqi government praised the sacrifices made by members of the Yazidi community in defending Iraq, particularly Shengal district, during confrontations with “terrorist and extremist” groups. It commended their role in confronting terrorism and extremism and protecting the region and its residents.

The statement emphasized that the move is consistent with national principles and the provisions of the Iraqi Constitution, which prohibits the formation of military forces outside the framework of the armed forces and official security institutions. It stressed the importance of consolidating state authority and unifying security responsibilities under the federal government.

In this context, the federal government reaffirmed its full responsibility for protecting the rights of members of the Yazidi community, who confronted terrorism and made significant sacrifices, including the loss of lives and injuries, in addition to the humanitarian suffering caused by terrorist operations.

The government also renewed its commitment to compensating the families of victims and those affected by terrorist operations and working to rebuild Shengal district, helping address the destruction and improve residents’ living conditions.

A-H 

ANHA 

Tags:

Previous Article

Controversy over images in Syrian curricula as Education Ministry comments

Next Article

YBŞ, YJŞ announce integration of 4,156 fighters into federal security system

Related News

KCDK-E Calls for international recognition of Shengal genocide

KCDK-E Calls for international recognition of Shengal g...

2 August, 2026 - 18:43

Kurdish leaders emphasise importance of dialogue, Kurdish unity and integration

Kurdish leaders emphasise importance of dialogue, Kurdi...

13 October, 2026 - 10:50

YBŞ, YJŞ to announce integration into Iraqi Security Forces today

YBŞ, YJŞ to announce integration into Iraqi Security Fo...

26 October, 2026 - 11:06

Abdi, Barzani stress importance of safeguarding Kurdish rights

Abdi, Barzani stress importance of safeguarding Kurdish...

13 October, 2026 - 16:47

YBŞ, YJŞ announce integration of 4,156 fighters into federal security system

YBŞ, YJŞ announce integration of 4,156 fighters into fe...

26 October, 2026 - 14:00

YRK announces Iranian Revolutionary Guard attacks on its positions  

YRK announces Iranian Revolutionary Guard attacks on it...

17 October, 2026 - 11:18