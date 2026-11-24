Intensive flights by International Coalition aircraft over western Idlib Countryside Roj news: Two attacks target Jijnekan, Azadi camps in Hewler, Koya PUK leader calls for dialogue, constitutional solutions to disputes Masoud Barzani warns of breaching rights of Kurdistan region Citizen from Hasakah killed by unknown assailant in al-Anad village Kurdish Parties warn against undermining gains of Kurdistan region Kongra Star calls for escalating women's struggle against violence people of Tal Tamr protest against high prices by blocking M4 international road PJAK: As long as women are not free, society cannot be free Barzani rejects Baghdad's decisions on oil, crossings Qamishlo discusses violence against women Israeli military movements in Quneitra, Daraa countryside Dead, injured in attack on military bus in Deir ez-Zor countryside Rising prices increase living costs for Syrian families