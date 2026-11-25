Kobani march calls for an end to violence against women Women's voices confront violence in Suwayda Thousands of women march in Qamishlo against violence HPJ call for unity to defend society Explosion near Mount al-Manea in Damascus countryside DEM Party delegation meets Justice Minister SDC: Excluding women from decision-making is form of violence General Command of YPJ calls on women to break their silence and affirms struggle’s continuation Martyrs’ Families Council calls for legal measures against perpetrators of violence Farmers allege being charged for mine clearance, official denies Leyla Qara Man: Together towards ending violence and towards Syria of future Hediya Youssef: Women's unity is Key to securing their rights in Syria's future constitution Women in new Syria: limited representation; mounting challenges ANHA agency plan, Nov, 25, 2026