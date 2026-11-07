KNK calls on S. Kurdistan's leaders to hold comprehensive dialogue

The Kurdistan National Congress (KNK) has called on the leadership of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), along with all political forces, to sit down for comprehensive dialogue as soon as possible, in a spirit of responsibility and seriousness, with the aim of reaching national and patriotic consensus.

KNK calls on S. Kurdistan's leaders to hold comprehensive dialogue
KURDISTAN
7 November, 2026   10:09
NEWSDESK 
+

The KNK issued a statement to the public regarding recent developments in Southern Kurdistan following the resumption of the Kurdistan Region Parliament's work after nearly two years, amid the PUK's absence and its subsequent withdrawal from the regional government.

The statement read: "The Kurdistan Region is currently going through a sensitive and complex period. The continuation of political disputes and deepening divisions among the institutions governing the Kurdistan Region directly affect peace and stability, the protection of constitutional gains, and the lives of the people of Kurdistan. This undesirable situation places the supreme interests of our people and nation at grave risk.”

The KNK explained that, since its establishment, it has consistently worked as an inclusive national and patriotic umbrella to facilitate dialogue and understand the means of resolving internal disputes. It stated: "We believe that the supreme interests of our homeland and people constitute the most important pillars of national responsibility and must take precedence over the partisan interests of all parties."

The statement noted that following the October 2024 elections for the sixth term of the Kurdistan Region Parliament, the KNK conveyed these demands to all parties through various statements and official delegations, stressing the need to swiftly reactivate parliament and form a strong government.

It added: "During its meetings and discussions, the congress also addressed the long-term risks arising from the continued political deadlock and expressed its readiness to play a mediating role and work toward de-escalation and stability. In this context, and in light of the need to protect national security and the stability of the region, the Kurdistan National Congress issues the following urgent appeal:

1. The leadership of the KDP and the PUK, together with all political forces, must return to the negotiating table as soon as possible, in a spirit of responsibility and seriousness, to engage in comprehensive dialogue aimed at reaching national and patriotic consensus.

2. All concerned parties, the people of Kurdistan in all their diversity, civil society organizations, and figures committed to the people's interests must unite their efforts to establish good governance, uphold the rule of law, strengthen national institutions, and make serving citizens the primary objective of this phase.

3. The KNK reaffirms that it will make every possible effort to mediate, bridge differences, and foster understanding between the PUK and the KDP, with the aim of protecting the standing of the region and the interests of the people of Kurdistan."

The KNK once again emphasized that pursuing unity is the only way to overcome disagreements and ensure peace and stability for our people. Long live the national struggle, internal unity, and solidarity.

A-H

ANHA

Tags:

Previous Article

Hawar News Agency Plan – 7 November 2026

Next Article

Raqqa integration employees appeal for payment of overdue wages

Related News

Floods in Eastern Kurdistan leave 3 dead, 6 injured, 2 missing

Floods in Eastern Kurdistan leave 3 dead, 6 injured, 2 ...

23 October, 2026 - 14:19

DEM Party delegation heads to Imrali

DEM Party delegation heads to Imrali

13 September, 2026 - 14:21

Kurd Without Borders Director: Regional security hinges on resolving Kurdish Issue

Kurd Without Borders Director: Regional security hinges...

23 July, 2026 - 02:40

Fire rages in oil refinery at Shamamak district of Hewler S. Kurdistan

Fire rages in oil refinery at Shamamak district of Hewl...

1 August, 2026 - 18:51

One of Kurdistan Freedom Party headquarters targeted by four Iranian missiles

One of Kurdistan Freedom Party headquarters targeted by...

21 October, 2026 - 11:59

Abdullah Öcalan: main goal is to build democratic society

Abdullah Öcalan: main goal is to build democratic society

29 September, 2026 - 19:01