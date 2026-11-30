Man found dead in Hasakah days after kidnapping Students launch campaign to support Rojava University Israeli incursions into Countryside of Daraa- Quneitra New convoy of IDPs from Serê Kaniyê to depart for their Home this week Intensive flights by International Coalition warplanes over Palmyra Syria’s Finance Ministry denies new salary increase 29 people injured in traffic accident of tourist bus carrying Jordanians in Damascus countryside Will al-Zaydi's policies spark Arab-Kurdish tensions in Iraq? Kongra Star: We continue our struggle to end violence against women Severe shortage of school textbooks in Hasakah Governorate leaves students facing challenges Syrian women employees fear quitting jobs over extended working hours Hawar News Agency Plan – 29 November 2026 Ilham Ahmad takes oath at People's Assembly in Damascus Israeli forces enter Quneitra villages, set up three Checkpoints