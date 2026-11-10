Accidents in motorcycle exacerbate in Çil Axa

Concerns are increasing in the city of Çil Axa over motorcycle accidents that have claimed the lives of several minors and caused injuries, with seven accidents recorded recently. Amid calls from parents to intensify patrols and prevent minors from driving, the traffic center attributed the rise in accidents to excessive speed, the absence of speed bumps, and weak oversight in some areas.

Accidents in motorcycle exacerbate in Çil Axa
Accidents in motorcycle exacerbate in Çil Axa
Accidents in motorcycle exacerbate in Çil Axa
Accidents in motorcycle exacerbate in Çil Axa
Accidents in motorcycle exacerbate in Çil Axa
Accidents in motorcycle exacerbate in Çil Axa
Accidents in motorcycle exacerbate in Çil Axa
Accidents in motorcycle exacerbate in Çil Axa
Accidents in motorcycle exacerbate in Çil Axa
Accidents in motorcycle exacerbate in Çil Axa
Accidents in motorcycle exacerbate in Çil Axa
Accidents in motorcycle exacerbate in Çil Axa
Accidents in motorcycle exacerbate in Çil Axa
NEWS
10 November, 2026   04:00
QAMISHLO
BASNA SHAMO
+

The streets of the center of Çil Axa city in the Jazira region are witnessing an increase in traffic accidents, most of which involve motorcycles and vehicles, due to excessive speed and non-compliance with traffic rules, in addition to minors riding motorcycles.

These incidents have raised concerns among parents, especially after fatalities and injuries among minors, prompting families to hesitate in allowing their children to go to markets, schools, or play in the streets, particularly during the period following school hours when traffic violations increase.

In this context, citizen Fawaz Al-Salloum stated that the absence of speed bumps and the lack of prohibition on minors riding motorcycles contribute to the recurrence of accidents and pose a threat to the safety of citizens on the main road.

Al-Salloum called on the relevant authorities to reinstall speed bumps on the main road to reduce speed, urging the Çil Axa Traffic Center to intensify patrols and tighten supervision of motorcycle riders, in order to protect the lives of residents and children.

For his part, citizen Alaa Al-Din Youssef Al-Kurdi pointed out that excessive speed and the absence of speed bumps are behind most accidents, calling for a strict law to prevent minors from riding motorcycles, with serious enforcement.

He added that fear has begun to dominate the parents, who have become hesitant to send their children to schools and markets or allow them to play in front of their homes, for fear of accidents due to the high speed of motorcycles, pointing out that fatal accidents have occurred involving children, especially after school hours.

Traffic Center: 7 accidents recorded and a report submitted to create speed bumps

In turn, the traffic center administrator in Çil Axa, Imran Suleiman, explained that traffic patrols continue in the city center, but violations are increasing on the roads extending between the city entrances and the market center due to the lack of patrols in those areas, allowing some motorcycle riders to commit traffic violations.

Suleiman revealed that 7 accidents occurred recently, most of which resulted in fatalities among minors and motorcycle riders.

Suleiman attributed the increase in accidents to the removal of speed bumps following road paving works, explaining that the municipality informed the traffic center of its inability to create new bumps due to a shortage of asphalt allocated for the project.

He pointed out that the Çil Axa Traffic Center submitted a report to the General Traffic Administration, requesting the construction of speed bumps on the main road to reduce the speed of vehicles and motorcycles and limit accidents.

Regarding the driving of minors, Suleiman confirmed the existence of laws prohibiting them from riding motorcycles, but he pointed out that the lack of cooperation from some parents poses an obstacle to the efforts made to curb this phenomenon. He emphasized the necessity of community and relevant authorities' collaboration to enforce the laws and reduce violations.

In conclusion, Suleiman urged parents to take responsibility for protecting their children and preventing minors from riding motorcycles. He also called on them to report traffic violations to enable the traffic center to take the necessary actions and hold violators accountable.

ANHA


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