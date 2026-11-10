PYD Council member: moving location of leader Ocalan is not enough; laws need to be changed

Member of the General Council of the Democratic Union Party (PYD), Abdul Ghani Oso, considered the transfer of the detention location of leader Abdullah Ocalan an insufficient step. He called for his release and the enactment of laws that would allow him to manage the science of peace and the democratic society with the Turkish state.

PYD Council member: moving location of leader Ocalan is not enough; laws need to be changed
NEWS
10 November, 2026   02:40
AL-HASAKAH
DIYAR AHMED
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In a statement to ANHA agency, Abdul Ghani Oso, a member of the General Council of the Democratic Union Party (PYD), criticized the Turkish state's procrastination in taking the necessary steps to complete the peace process and the democratic society, while at the same time appreciating the steps taken by the Freedom Movement.

Oso said: "The APO movement has taken significant steps within the framework of the peace process, but the Turkish state is managed by a group of parties and figures who do not agree on this process and have not dealt with it seriously until now."

Oso warned of the presence of "entities within Turkey trying to exploit this process to achieve their own agendas and personal interests, so proceeding in this manner and relying on this approach in dealing with the process will not lead to any positive results."

A member of the General Council of the Democratic Union Party emphasized the necessity of achieving the physical freedom of leader Abdullah Ocalan: "And not transferring him to another place, as he is the one who manages the stage and the process," calling on the Turkish state to allow politicians and figures involved in the peace process to meet with him.

He called on Turkey to view the process "realistically and to recognize that leader Abdullah Ocalan is the key to the solution, as this process represents a historic opportunity for the peoples of the region."

Ocalan also urged the Turkish state to make: "changes in the laws, ensuring that the Kurds live in peace with other communities and components, practice their culture, and preserve their history."

On October 31st, a member of the Imrali delegation from the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), Medhat Sengir, said, "Mr. Ocalan has moved to the new place that has been established in Imrali. Mr. Ocalan's acceptance of the move to that place requires the necessary steps to be expedited."

ANHA


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