Hawar News Agency Plan – 9 November 2026

Hawar News Agency Plan – 9 November 2026
DAILY
9 November, 2026   02:00
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The gap between widely circulated indicators of “economic recovery” and the living conditions of millions of Syrians continues to widen, amid rising food, energy and rental prices, declining purchasing power, and salaries that fail to cover basic needs. Warnings have also been raised about the impact of austerity policies, liquidity shortages and deteriorating infrastructure on the poorest segments of society.

Murad Private Hospital in the city of Tirbespi is working to provide medical care to residents of the city and its surrounding countryside, addressing the need for residents to travel to hospitals in Qamishlo and Derik to access healthcare services. Such journeys have previously entailed financial burdens and risks, particularly when transporting emergency and critical cases. (Photos and video attached.)

Saud Maish, a member of the Democratic Union Party (PYD) in the city of Darbasiya, and Akram Darwish, a member of the Intellectuals' Union in the city, stressed that education in one's mother tongue is a fundamental right and essential to preserving the identity and culture of different communities. They described the reduction of Kurdish-language instruction to just three lessons per week as unacceptable. (Photos and video attached.)

ANHA

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