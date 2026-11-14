Hawar News Agency – Plan for 14 November 2026

Hawar News Agency – Plan for 14 November 2026
DAILY
14 November, 2026   02:00
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1\. Female students from the cities of Garkê Legê and Rimelan reaffirmed their commitment to the right to education in their mother tongue, stressing that they would not abandon their demands and would continue protesting until the Kurdish language receives constitutional recognition and the right of future generations to learn in their mother tongue is guaranteed. (Photos and video attached.)

2\. Residents of Qamishlo expressed their dissatisfaction with the recent rise in the prices of diesel and basic commodities, saying that declining purchasing power and stagnant wages have made it increasingly difficult for many families to afford daily necessities and heating, particularly amid the onset of cold weather and power cuts. Participants in public protests warned of rising poverty and the inability of most residents to afford fuel at current prices. (Photos and video attached.)

3\. A total of 3,569 employees at the People's Municipality and the Water Institution in Hasakah are awaiting payment of their salaries, which have remained unpaid for three months. For some employees in the cities of Hol, Al-Alwa and Shaddadi, salary delays have reached 11 months, leading to a decline in the quality of services provided to residents. (Photos and video attached.)

4\. Several areas across Syria are experiencing deteriorating sanitation services, mounting waste and the spread of illegal dumping sites, amid official explanations citing shortages of resources, fuel and machinery. An estimated 17,000 tonnes of waste are generated across the country daily, exacerbating pollution, the spread of insects and diseases, and posing a threat to public health and the environment. (Photos and video attached.)

5\. The sixth Rojava International Film Festival continues for its second consecutive day in Qamishlo, at 10:00. (Photos and video attached.)

6\. As part of efforts to protect and revive the Kurdish language and the cultural heritage of the Kurdish people, the Rojava Painting Commune is organising an event featuring the painting of Kurdish letters at Zaki al-Arsuzi School in Qamishlo, at 11:00. (Photos and video attached.)

ANHA

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