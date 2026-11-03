Hawar News Agency Plan – 3 November 2026

Hawar News Agency Plan – 3 November 2026
DAILY
3 November, 2026   02:00
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Gamilies of martyrs in the city of Derbesiye stressed that preserving the gains achieved through the sacrifices of their sons and daughters and upholding the values and principles for which they gave their lives are responsibilities shared by society. They also called for meeting the needs of martyrs’ families and recognizing their sacrifices both morally and financially. (Photos and video attached.)

Residents of Tell Tamer and its countryside are struggling to secure their basic needs as winter approaches. Some have resorted to rudimentary heating methods, including burning animal waste and cutting down trees, amid calls for the distribution of heating allocations and measures to ease the cost of living. Meanwhile, the Fuel Committee confirmed that no instructions had been issued and no quantities of heating diesel had arrived in the city. (Photos and video attached.)

Sheikh Akram Mahshoush, an adviser to the Jubour tribe, warned of external agendas spreading hate speech and inciting discord among the various communities in Hasakah. He stressed that public awareness had thwarted these attempts at incitement. (Photos and video attached.)

The Jazira Union of Intellectuals is preparing to launch a playwriting competition as part of the third annual cultural festival in 2026. The initiative aims to support creative talent, revitalize the region’s theatrical and literary scene, and provide writers with an opportunity to present their scripts and artistic works. (Photos and video attached.)

A tent will be set up in Hasakah to commemorate fallen members of the People's Defense Forces (HPG) and female fighters of the Free Women's Units – Star (YJA-STAR) at 10:00. (Photos and video attached.)

The fifth day of the fourth edition of the “Arin Braids of Peace” Theatre Festival will continue in Kobani at 16:00. (Photos and video attached.)

ANHA

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