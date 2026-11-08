Helicopters flyover in Daraa Countryside

A helicopter flew over the Yarmouk Basin area in western rural Daraa today, prompting a state of alert among local residents.

Helicopters flyover in Daraa Countryside
NEWS
8 November, 2026   21:27
NEWS DESK
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The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported monitoring helicopter activity over the area, no further information available about the nature of the mission or the party to which the aircraft belonged.

ANHA

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