Omar Ocalan: We salute Rojava’s struggle for Kurdish Language

Omar Ocalan, a Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) MP representing Riha in Northern Kurdistan, expressed his support for the people of Rojava in their struggle to secure their right to education in their mother tongue.

Omar Ocalan: We salute Rojava’s struggle for Kurdish Language
NEWS
9 November, 2026   09:40
NEWSDESK 
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In a video statement, Omar Ocalan said: “Our people in Rojava are living their lives with dignity and honor, and we salute this longstanding struggle for the Kurdish language. For months, our people in Rojava have been defending their language and their existence. It has become essential for these activities, events and marches to continue without interruption. The Kurdish language is at the heart of the Kurdish people's existence and a defining marker of their identity.”

He called on the transitional government to recognize the Kurdish language, saying: “The Syrian administration must officially recognize the Kurdish language and acknowledge education in Kurdish within a comprehensive framework. The Kurdish people have reached a point where they categorically reject being subjected to pressure, oppression, exclusion or policies of forced assimilation.”

The DEM Party MP representing Riha urged the people of Rojava to continue their struggle for their cultural and linguistic rights, stating: “The time has come for the Kurds to rise up and stand on their own feet. This is their historic moment. They have lived on this land for thousands of years, and we stand with them in defense of their language and culture, saluting this honorable struggle. Our struggle for the language is one and the same as our struggle for existence and survival. Since language is the foundation of our identity, the marches and efforts undertaken by our people in Rojava must continue without interruption. In this spirit, I salute this resistance and ongoing struggle in Rojava with the utmost respect.”

A-H 

ANHA 


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