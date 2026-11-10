Hawar News Agency Plan – 10 November 2026

Hawar News Agency Plan – 10 November 2026
DAILY
10 November, 2026   02:00
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PYD General Council member Abdulghani Oso said that transferring Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan to another detention facility was an insufficient step, calling for his release and the enactment of laws allowing him to lead a process of peace and democratic society with the Turkish state. (Photos and video attached.)

Growing concerns over motorcycle accidents in Çil Axa have emerged after several minors were killed and others injured in such incidents. Seven accidents have been recorded recently, prompting residents to call for increased patrols and a ban on minors riding motorcycles. The Traffic Department attributed the rise in accidents to excessive speed, the lack of speed bumps and inadequate monitoring in some areas. (Photos and video attached.)

Residents of Al-Aboush village, north of Tel Tamer, have called for homes to be rehabilitated and public services restored, following the return of only four families out of approximately 100. The lack of basic services and humanitarian assistance has worsened residents' hardships as winter approaches, making the rehabilitation of the village and the provision of essential necessities urgent to enable residents to return and rebuild their lives. (Photos and video attached.)

Kurdish researcher Muhannad Akrâwi warned of the repercussions of unilateral political moves in Southern Kurdistan, saying that holding a parliamentary session without political consensus and the failure to form an inclusive government threaten Kurdish unity and the gains achieved over past decades. He called for reversing the move and returning to dialogue and political consensus.

Autumn rainfall has brought relief to farmers and livestock breeders due to its benefits for agriculture and animal husbandry. The rainfall increases soil moisture and prepares farmland for winter crop cultivation, while helping grass grow and natural pastures regenerate, providing livestock with food sources and reducing the cost of purchasing fodder. Farmers and livestock breeders hope the rainfall will continue, improving the agricultural and grazing season. (Photos and video attached.)

ANHA

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