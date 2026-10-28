ANHA agency plan, October 28, 2026

ANHA agency plan, October 28, 2026
DAILY
28 October, 2026   02:00
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- The Committee for Displaced Persons from Girê Spî (Tel Abyad) has condemned attacks on returning Kurdish families. The committee confirmed that discussions are underway to ensure the safe return of displaced persons and has called for a transparent investigation and the holding of those responsible for these attacks to account. (Includes photos and video).

- The bread crisis in the Jazira region has intensified following a 10 percent reduction in flour allocations for bakeries and the suspension of subsidized diesel supplies. These issues, compounded by rising fuel prices and difficulties in obtaining new currency, have increased the cost of living for citizens and raised production costs for bakery owners. (Includes photos and video).

- Residents of Afrin have returned to their olive groves rejoicing in their homecoming after nearly nine years of displacement in an effort to reclaim their agricultural seasons, despite the destruction, theft, and systematic felling of trees that their lands have endured. (Includes photos and video).

- Attacks and killings in various parts of Syria have raised concerns that persistent grievances, ongoing displacement, a lack of genuine accountability, and escalating incitement could lead to a resurgence of the same patterns of violence the country suffered during the years of war.

- Students in the city of Kobanî have demanded that their language be granted official status, asserting: "The Kurdish language is not merely an ordinary demand; it is a requirement for securing human rights, essential for protecting the existence and future of the Kurdish nation." (Includes photos and video).

- Rising costs of seeds, fertilizers, fuel, and plowing services, combined with delays in the disbursement of payments for wheat crops, have compelled farmers in the Jazira region to reduce irrigated land and shift toward rain-fed agriculture. There are urgent calls to support the agricultural sector and ensure that the necessary supplies for the new season are secured in a timely manner. (Photos and video attached).

- Kongra Star is holding a conference in the city of al-Darbasiyah to review its activities over the past two years; the event will take place at the Culture and Art Center at 10:00. (Photos and video attached).

- Students in the city of Derik are organizing a protest in front of the local educational complex to demand education in the Kurdish language, starting at 09:00. (Photos and video attached).

- Kongra Star is holding a conference in the city of Qamishlo at 10:00. (Photos and video attached).

- The Humanitarian and Development Cooperation Foundation, in partnership with the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, is hosting an advocacy and dialogue meeting with a Swiss delegation. The discussion will focus on the situation in al-Hasakah Governorate during the transitional phase, exploring the roles of civil society, key actors, and stakeholders in fostering social cohesion and supporting transitional justice and national reconciliation processes. The meeting will take place in Qamishlo at 10:00. (Photos and video attached).

- Condemning the attacks on displaced persons returning to the city of Gire Spi (Tell Abyad), residents of Qamishlo are organizing a demonstration, which will proceed from the Seven Fountains (al-Sab’ Bahrat) Roundabout to the Qamishlo District Administration office, starting at 11:00. (Photos and video attached).

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