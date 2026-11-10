Calm returns to Wadi Barada following yesterday’s clashes

Calm has returned to the Wadi Barada area in the Damascus countryside following clashes that erupted in the area yesterday, Monday, amid a heavy security deployment across the region.

Calm returns to Wadi Barada following yesterday’s clashes
NEWS
10 November, 2026   10:37
DAMASCUS
+

ANHA agency’s correspondents reported this morning a heavy security deployment in the Wadi Barada area in the Damascus countryside, following clashes between the Internal Security Forces and an unidentified armed group.

The damage caused by the clashes between the two sides remains unknown, and the Internal Security Forces have not yet issued any comment on the incident.

According to the information received, security forces deployed across the area following the clashes, and calm has since returned to the region.

Sh-S

ANHA

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