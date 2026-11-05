ANHA agency plan, Nov-5- 2026

ANHA agency plan, Nov-5- 2026
DAILY
5 November, 2026   02:00
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Journalist Dilan Othman, a comrade of the martyr Jowan Ibrahim, affirmed that the martyr played a pivotal role during the early stages of the Rojava Revolution. He was instrumental in organizing society and the youth, establishing media operations, and setting up security institutions. Othman emphasized the commitment to continue the struggle along his path, preserve his legacy, and achieve the goals for which he worked. (Includes photos and video.)

Students in Derik schools have rejected a decision by the Ministry of Education of the transitional government, which limited Kurdish language instruction to three classes per week. The students asserted their right to continue their education in their mother tongue and demanded constitutional recognition for the Kurdish language. (Includes photos and video.)

In Damascus, the six-member Lababidi family is struggling to find an affordable heating solution. With heating fuel (diesel) unavailable and the prices of petroleum products and heating stoves soaring, the family has been forced to abandon diesel and electricity as heating options, turning instead to gas, though they have yet to find a viable solution. This situation is mirrored by thousands of other Syrian families. (Includes photos.)

Iraqi political analyst Suleiman al-Jumaili describes Iraq as being at a critical juncture, shaped by the repercussions of the conflict between Iran and the United States and the resulting economic and security challenges. He notes that the government is striving to keep the country neutral in the conflict, supported by a political consensus, ongoing negotiations with armed factions, and a society that remains committed to stability and internal cohesion. (Includes photos.)

Military and security shifts since 2011 have shaped the current map of influence in southern Syria. Understanding present developments ranging from Israeli expansion and the reconfiguration of local forces to the emergence of various military groups declaring their opposition requires an analysis of the region’s trajectory: from the proliferation of armed factions and organizations, through the 2018 settlements, to the fall of the regime in 2024 and its subsequent repercussions. (Includes photos.)

Seasonal rains in the town of Jal Agha and its surrounding countryside have exposed the poor condition of secondary roads, which have turned into pools of stagnant water, hindering the movement of residents and vehicles. With the onset of winter, locals fear that the damage will worsen, and are calling for urgent solutions—such as filling potholes with crushed stone as an interim measure until road maintenance can be incorporated into the new year’s development projects. (Includes photos and video.)

The 8th convoy of displaced persons from Sere Kaniye (Ras al-Ain) is departing for their home villages at 8:00 AM. (Includes photos and video.)

For the second consecutive day, memorial ceremonies for the martyr Jowan Ibrahim are taking place in the city of Qamishlo, beginning at 10:00 AM. (Includes photos and video.)

Kongra Star is holding a conference in the town of Tel Tamr to review its activities over the past two years. The event is taking place at the Martyrs' Families Council hall at 11:00 AM. (Includes photos and video.)

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