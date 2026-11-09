Heavy clashes in Wadi Barada, Damascus Countryside

Armed clashes erupted in the town of Wadi Barada in the Damascus countryside, with no reports of injuries.

Heavy clashes in Wadi Barada, Damascus Countryside
NEWS
9 November, 2026   23:09
NEWS DESK
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Local sources reported that armed clashes broke out in the town of Wadi Barada in the Damascus countryside on Monday evening, between security forces and a group of unidentified gunmen.

According to the sources, the town is experiencing heightened tensions amid an exchange of gunfire, while no confirmed information is yet available regarding the causes of the clashes or whether there have been any casualties.

ANHA

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