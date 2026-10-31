Ferhat Têlo: Inequality should be addressed before drafting constitution

Kurdistan Liberal Party Secretary-General Ferhat Têlo said that building a democratic constitution in Syria must be preceded by steps to end the war, enable displaced people to return, address sectarian issues, and eliminate inequality among peoples and faiths. He also called for the formation of a council representing all components and faiths and urged Kurdish parties to unite under a political body capable of representing the Kurdish people.

Ferhat Têlo: Inequality should be addressed before drafting constitution
POLITICS
31 October, 2026   05:10
QAMISHLO
BERÎTAN ERLAN
+

Nearly two years have passed since the fall of the Baath Party regime in Syria and the establishment of a transitional government to administer the country. However, no significant political developments have emerged publicly so far. Political parties in Rojava are awaiting political progress and a legal framework to regulate their activities. In this context, Dr: Têlo, Secretary-General of the Kurdistan Liberal Party, spoke to ANHA agency.

Têlo discussed the state of Syria’s political process nearly two years after the fall of the Baath regime and the transitional government’s rise to power. He noted that political developments had yet to reach a point where political parties in Rojava could operate within a clear political and legal framework.

He explained that several steps must be taken before a new constitution is drafted, foremost among them ending the war, enabling displaced people to return, and addressing sectarian issues. He considered these measures essential foundations for a transition towards democracy.

He also addressed the organisation of political life in Syria, stressing the need for laws regulating the work of political parties and civil institutions, alongside strengthening the roles of women and young people and developing institutions responsible for drafting and safeguarding rights.

He said that protecting Syria as a homeland for all its components requires those components to see themselves as stakeholders in the country. This, he explained, necessitates a clear law regulating political life and the formation of a council representing the various components and faiths. The council should also study the experiences of different countries and draw lessons from them when preparing for political action.

Têlo criticised the performance of the transitional government, saying its rhetoric and practices did not reflect a democratic approach. “We know that the current interim authority does not even utter the word democracy. It resembles the Baath regime, which maintains a one-colour system,” he said.

He added that describing Syria as a national state based on equality did not reflect realities on the ground. He pointed to the situation of the Druze and Alawites, as well as the ongoing problems facing the Kurds.

In this context, he said the Kurds were the second-largest people in the country but continued to face discriminatory practices. He cited recent incidents in Hasakah and Girê Spî and noted that large numbers of Kurds also live in other Syrian cities outside Rojava, raising questions about the mechanisms that would guarantee their rights.

Têlo stressed that any future law must not discriminate on the basis of religion, ethnicity, or sect, and that equality among Syria’s components must form its foundation. However, he reiterated that establishing a council bringing together all components must be the first step. He warned that if the current situation persisted, Syria could need a long time to recover.

Turning to the Kurdish political landscape, Têlo called on Kurdish parties, despite their differing orientations, to establish a unified political body and travel to Damascus with a common vision at the national level.

He said Kurdish parties were still engaged in internal dialogue but warned that time was running out. “Time is short. It is late,” he said.

He called for establishing a shared political reference among Kurdish parties and building a political body capable of representing the Kurdish people. He explained that the situation in Syria would not remain unchanged and that the ongoing integration process did not have the support of the Kurdish public or political parties, despite their backing for the principle of integration.

Têlo added that the efforts underway in this regard were “insufficient,” urging the Kurds to strengthen their political preparations and get ready for upcoming developments.

Concluding his remarks, Têlo stressed the need to accelerate the establishment of a unified Kurdish political reference. He said that a common position and thorough political preparation were now essential to ensure the Kurdish people’s representation in the next political phase.

a.k

ANHA


Tags:

Previous Article

Dêrik students demand right to study in Kurdish

Next Article

Kobanê: Global Symbol of Resistance

Related News

Syrian writer, activist: Multifaceted government failure requires national will to liberate Syrian people

Syrian writer, activist: Multifaceted government failur...

10 May, 2026 - 06:00

Yusuf Koti: parties threaten social peace; integration process in Syria

Yusuf Koti: parties threaten social peace; integration ...

23 September, 2026 - 02:40

Syrian political figure warns of institutional collapse, calls for comprehensive solution

Syrian political figure warns of institutional collapse...

7 May, 2026 - 04:25

Researcher warns of U.S.-Iran war expanding into full-scale conflict

Researcher warns of U.S.-Iran war expanding into full-s...

23 July, 2026 - 03:19

Perwin Youssef: Efforts ongoing to strengthen Kurdish delegation, reinforce Kurdish–Kurdish dialogue.

Perwin Youssef: Efforts ongoing to strengthen Kurdish d...

29 June, 2026 - 15:39

Researcher: Mobilizing Syrians to fight abroad threatens stability, revives divisions

Researcher: Mobilizing Syrians to fight abroad threaten...

19 October, 2026 - 05:10