Israeli Forces enter all-Rafid town, Quneitra countryside Hasaka farmers face mounting challenges as agricultural activity declines Fuel shortages force families in Kobani to rely on blankets for warmth Jwan Issou: Return of Serekaniye displaced people still facing major obstacles Production, marketing challenges threaten Syria’s five strategic crops Hawar News Agency Plan – 20 November 2026 New Israeli incursion into Quneitra Countryside Intensive overflights by warplanes over Palmyra Explosion targets gas pipeline in Deir ez-Zor Countryside Imrali delegation plans to visit Leader Abdullah Ocalan in coming days Sit-in calls for official recognition of Syriac language Student marches in Qamishlo, Derik support Kurdish language, Rojava University March in Derbasiyah calls for unified efforts to end violence against women Farmer injured in landmine explosion, northern Tal Tamr countryside