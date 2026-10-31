Kobanê: Global Symbol of Resistance

Twelve years ago, the city of Kobanê suffered massive destruction at the hands of ISIS mercenaries. Today, it has become internationally known as a symbol of resistance. Farhan Haji Isa said that Kobanê is currently facing a serious threat and therefore needs international support.

Kobanê: Global Symbol of Resistance
NEWS
31 October, 2026   04:05
KOBANÊ
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Farhan Haji Isa, co-chair of the Executive Council in the Kobanê Region, spoke to our agency on the occasion of “World Kobanê Resistance Day,” saying:

As we mark the 13th anniversary of World Kobanê Day, I would first like to dedicate this occasion to everyone who made sacrifices for Kobanê’s resistance, especially the martyrs who introduced the city of Kobanê to the world.”

The Four Parts of Kurdistan United in Kobanê”

Farhan Haji Isa said: “The attack launched by ISIS mercenaries against Kobanê from three fronts on 15 September 2014 was one of the largest attacks they carried out in Syria and Iraq, involving thousands of fighters. However, Kurdish youth from all four parts of Kurdistan travelled to Kobanê and waged a historic resistance against ISIS mercenaries.

Through this resistance, which lasted 134 days and was marked by national unity among fighters of the People’s Protection Units (YPG) and the Women’s Protection Units (YPJ), ISIS mercenaries were defeated in Kobanê.”

The support provided to Kobanê helped strengthen Kurdish unity, and the city became a symbol of global significance, particularly as international volunteers also took part in its resistance.

Kobanê Became a Front for Everyone Who Believes in Goodness”

Farhan Haji Isa added: “The sacrifices made by the Kurdish people in Kobanê resonated worldwide, leading to widespread support on 1 November, when more than 70 countries united to express their solidarity with Kobanê.

Furthermore, Kobanê gained international recognition through its resistance, and on 26 January 2015, the city was liberated from the grip of ISIS mercenaries.”

Kobanê Undergoing an Integration Process

On the agreement reached on 29 January between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian transitional government, Farhan Haji Isa said: “This process represents a genuine historic step towards ending military conflicts and unifying state institutions in North and East Syria.”

Concluding his remarks, Farhan Haji Isa noted that Kobanê was currently facing threats, making renewed international support essential.

ANHA


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