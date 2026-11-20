Production, marketing challenges threaten Syria’s five strategic crops Hawar News Agency Plan – 20 November 2026 New Israeli incursion into Quneitra Countryside Intensive overflights by warplanes over Palmyra Explosion targets gas pipeline in Deir ez-Zor Countryside Imrali delegation plans to visit Leader Abdullah Ocalan in coming days Sit-in calls for official recognition of Syriac language Student marches in Qamishlo, Derik support Kurdish language, Rojava University March in Derbasiyah calls for unified efforts to end violence against women Farmer injured in landmine explosion, northern Tal Tamr countryside March in Tal Tamr calls to end violence against women, secure their rights France jails 3 women joined ISIS in Syria in 2015 Residents of Ad-Derbesiye call for reduction in heating diesel prices Women activists in Jazira call for greater awareness of women's rights