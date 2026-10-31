Dêrik students demand right to study in Kurdish

Students in Dêrik said they had studied and grown up speaking their mother tongue for many years, expressing their rejection of reducing Kurdish language instruction to just a few classes or imposing different curricula. They stressed their commitment to their right to learn in Kurdish.

Dêrik students demand right to study in Kurdish
NEWS
31 October, 2026   02:55
QAMISHLO
KALTHOUMA ALI
+

Reactions against the Syrian transitional government’s Ministry of Education’s decision to limit Kurdish language instruction in schools to just three lessons per week continue.

In this context, students from the city of Dêrik in the Jazira spoke to ANHA agency, expressing their strong opposition to the Ministry of Education’s decision.

Student Lîlav Hacî stressed that demanding Kurdish language education was a demand for legitimate fundamental rights. She said: “We are not against the Arabic language, but our education in Kurdish must continue. I studied entirely in this language for eight years, so what am I supposed to learn at school now that the entire curriculum has changed?”

Student Ronak Mohammed also expressed her determination to defend her educational and linguistic rights, saying: “I want my full right to be educated in Kurdish. As a Kurdish people, we reject these decisions imposed on us and will not accept any infringement on our language.”

Meanwhile, student Hind Mohammed explained that she could not comprehend curricula in another language after all these years. She called for respect for their right to learn in their primary language, saying: “I want my language, and I cannot study in any other language. We must learn and receive our education in our Kurdish mother tongue, not in any other language.”

Student Vian Hacî likewise highlighted the difficulty of changing languages after a long educational journey, saying: “For eight years, I have studied and received my education in Kurdish, and I want to continue my education in this language. We do not accept being forced to study in Arabic, and we will not study in any language other than our mother tongue.”

ANHA

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