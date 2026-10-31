Ferhat Têlo: Inequality should be addressed before drafting constitution Kobanê: Global Symbol of Resistance Dêrik students demand right to study in Kurdish Hawar News Agency Plan – 31 October 2026 Water supply from Alouk Station to resume on Saturday morning Turkish Gendarmerie beats three women near Derbasiyah War remnants kill children and injure others in Syria Fire reported inside Damascus International Airport in Syria K. Star in Lebanon discusses role of Jinology in society Israeli forces set up checkpoint in Quneitra amid protests 2 children injured in landmine explosion in eastern Daraa Human remains found in Serê Kaniyê countryside UN calls for emergency winter aid for 4 countries; Syria Child killed, 9 people injured by landmines in Tel Tamr, Manbij