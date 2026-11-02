4 people killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip

Four people were killed and others were injured in Israeli airstrikes targeting Khan Younis, the town of Al-Masdar, and the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood in the Gaza Strip.

4 people killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip
WORLD-Middle East
2 November, 2026   19:48
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Four people were killed and others were injured today due to Israeli airstrikes targeting various areas in the Gaza Strip, according to health officials and paramedics.

Paramedics said that two Israeli airstrikes targeted areas in Khan Younis in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of two people and injuries to six others, while a third person was killed in an airstrike on the town of Al-Masdar in the central part of the Gaza Strip.

Later, an Israeli airstrike targeted a car in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood of Gaza City, killing one person and injuring others, raising the death toll for the day to at least four.

For its part, the Israeli army announced the execution of two airstrikes targeting Palestinian militants, without providing additional details, while no immediate comment was made regarding the targeting of the car in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood.

ANHA

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