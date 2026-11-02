Armed clashes between two families in Hama

Armed clashes broke out between two families in the Al-Sawaeq neighborhood of Hama, involving medium weapons, machine guns, grenades, and RPGs.

Armed clashes between two families in Hama
NEWS
2 November, 2026   21:38
NEWS DESK
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The clashes erupted today over an old blood feud. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, various weapons and grenades were used during the fighting.

Security forces headed to the scene amid tensions in the neighborhood. No confirmed information was available regarding injuries or casualties.

a.k

ANHA


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