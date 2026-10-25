Panorama of Week: Syria between national security challenges and demands of reconstruction

Arab newspapers examined the attack in Jordan’s Karak Governorate, the risks of online disinformation in Syria, and the challenges of reconstruction. Coverage focused on protecting national unity and countering extremism and rumors, calling for stronger state institutions and the rule of law.

Panorama of Week: Syria between national security challenges and demands of reconstruction
WORLD-Middle East
25 October, 2026   07:55
NEWS DESK
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Arab newspapers published over the past week addressed national security issues in Jordan and Syria, as well as the risks of extremism and online disinformation and the challenges of reconstruction in Syria.

The Karak Attack and the Test of National Unity

London-based Al-Arab newspaper argued that the attack targeting mourners inside a church in Jordan’s southern Karak Governorate tested the state and society’s ability to protect national unity and prevent violence from turning into religious and political division.

The newspaper noted that the danger of the attack extended beyond its victims to the possibility of exploiting it to incite discord and undermine trust between citizens and state institutions. It warned against determining the motives behind the attack or linking it to regional conflicts without clear evidence.

The newspaper stressed that Christians are an integral part of Jordanian society and that protecting their rights and freedom to practice their religious rituals is a shared national responsibility.

It emphasized the need to combine firm security measures with a transparent investigation and responsible official discourse, while confronting rumors and media incitement.

The newspaper concluded that countering extremism requires not only pursuing those involved but also fostering a culture of citizenship and combating hate speech. Such efforts would prevent the crime from creating social divisions and reaffirm that an attack on any citizen affects society as a whole.

Online Disinformation in Syria

Meanwhile, Al-Quds Al-Arabi newspaper addressed what its article described as Iran’s electronic war against Syria. It noted that “Tehran’s loss of military influence following the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime has not ended its attempts to influence the country.” Instead, according to the article, it has led Tehran to “use online campaigns and coordinated accounts to spread rumors, fuel sectarian tensions and undermine confidence in the new state.”

The newspaper cited investigations and media reports documenting the circulation of old video footage taken out of context and presented as recent events to provoke fear and anger.

It warned against exploiting security incidents and violations to assign collective responsibility to entire social groups and turning victims’ suffering into tools in political conflicts.

The newspaper called on the Syrian authorities to strengthen information security, publish investigation findings transparently and cooperate with digital platforms to counter coordinated accounts, thereby protecting civil peace and limiting attempts to undermine stability.

Syria’s Reconstruction Between Investment and Reform

In an article titled “So That Syrians Do Not Forget Reconstruction,” Al-Quds Al-Arabi warned that reconstruction was being sidelined in favor of investment in discussions about Syria’s future. It stressed that investment should support the reconstruction process rather than replace it.

The newspaper argued that regional and international crises, along with donor countries’ dwindling resources, did not justify postponing the development of clear reconstruction plans.

The article criticized an approach that confines rebuilding efforts to hotels, shopping centers and luxury real estate. It cited Lebanon’s Solidere experience and called for lessons to be drawn from Rwanda and Colombia in strengthening the rule of law and judicial independence, while linking investments to job creation and the inclusion of affected groups.

It also emphasized the importance of transparency and financial oversight, as well as drawing on the expertise of the World Bank, the United Nations and the European Union in planning and financing.

The newspaper stressed the need to prioritize security and essential services, particularly water, electricity, healthcare and education, while including displaced people, refugees, returnees and marginalized groups in reconstruction efforts.

It concluded that reconstruction goes beyond repairing infrastructure and revitalizing the economy to encompass institutional reform, the separation of powers, guarantees for freedom of expression, revitalizing political party life and national dialogue, and ultimately drafting a new constitution that defines the foundations of the state and its future.

ANHA

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