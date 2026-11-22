DEM Party delegation heads to Imrali Events on combating violence against women Israeli forces restrict farmers in southern Syria One person killed and another injured in traffic accident on Homs–Tartous highway 3 people injured in Deir ez-Zor countryside 572 displaced families face bitter cold at Newroz Camp Displaced families from Sweida face second winter away from home Women's Council criticizes exclusion of cultural, linguistic diversity from Syrian curricula "Syria’s permanent constitution: promises without clear path" Hawar News Agency Plan - November 22, 2026 Damascus seminar discusses constitutional guarantees of Kurdish Language 3 killed in separate incidents across Homs, Latakia and Deir ez-Zor Two Young men killed in landmine, war remnant explosions in Aleppo Countryside New Israeli incursion into Central Quneitra Countryside