delay in heating oil exacerbates concerns of Tal Tamr people as winter approaches.

The residents of Tal Tamr and its countryside are facing difficulties in securing their needs as winter approaches, which has driven some of them to resort to primitive means, such as using animal waste and cutting down trees for heating. This comes amid calls for the distribution of allocations and alleviating the living burdens, while the fuel committee confirmed that no instructions or quantities of heating diesel have been received for the city.

delay in heating oil exacerbates concerns of Tal Tamr people as winter approaches.
delay in heating oil exacerbates concerns of Tal Tamr people as winter approaches.
delay in heating oil exacerbates concerns of Tal Tamr people as winter approaches.
delay in heating oil exacerbates concerns of Tal Tamr people as winter approaches.
delay in heating oil exacerbates concerns of Tal Tamr people as winter approaches.
delay in heating oil exacerbates concerns of Tal Tamr people as winter approaches.
NEWS
3 November, 2026   04:20
AL-HASAKAH
ABDUL GHANI AL-HAMAN
+

As winter approaches, the residents of Tal Tamr city and its countryside are increasingly worried about facing the cold due to the lack of heating oil allocations and the rise in fuel prices in the markets. This situation exacerbates the living burdens on families and drives some rural residents to resort to alternative heating methods, amidst calls to secure and distribute the material before the cold intensifies.

In this context, Ibrahim Ali Al-Nawaf, from the countryside of Tal Tamr in the Jabal Abdul Aziz area, said that the rise in fuel prices and the difficulty in securing them have become a significant burden on the residents, and that the cost of traveling to the city of Tal Tamr in his private car amounts to about one million old Syrian pounds.

Al-Nawaf pointed out that the residents have not yet received their allocations of heating diesel, despite the approaching winter season, which raises concerns for families, especially those with children who cannot afford to buy fuel at market prices. He pointed out that some residents of the area resort to collecting sheep and animal waste to use for heating, due to their inability to secure diesel.

The repercussions of this reality are not limited to the living conditions; they extend to the vegetation cover in the Mount Abdulaziz area, which is considered a protected area. According to Al-Nawaf, some residents are forced to cut down trees to secure firewood and heating.

He added, in his capacity as a guardian of a reserve in the area, that preventing these practices has become extremely difficult in light of the harsh living conditions that drive residents to seek any means to combat the cold.

For her part, Leila Suleiman Hassan, from the city of Tal Tamr, confirmed that the delay in distributing heating oil and the rise in fuel prices are increasing the suffering of the residents, especially the elderly, the sick, and low-income families. She noted that many families cannot afford to buy heating oil due to their living expenses, including rent and daily expenses.

She explained, "The purchasing power of the residents does not match the prices circulating in the markets, which makes securing heating needs difficult for a large number of families."

The relevant authorities demanded the implementation of their decisions regarding the distribution of service diesel and working on reducing its prices to match the residents' capabilities.

Regarding the government pricing, the Ministry of Energy announced last September the adoption of different prices for diesel fuel according to the nature of its use. The price for one liter of subsidized diesel designated for heating, agriculture, and eligible categories was set at 115 Syrian pounds, while the price for diesel designated for productive and service uses and heavy engineering machinery was set at 150 Syrian pounds. The price for standard diesel, which meets the specifications, was set at 175 Syrian pounds per liter.

This classification comes within the framework of determining the prices of the material according to its uses, distinguishing between subsidized diesel designated for specific categories and uses, and diesel directed toward productive and service sectors. However, the residents of Tal Tamr are still waiting for their allocations to arrive and for distribution to begin, amid their continued suffering from rising prices and the difficulty of securing their fuel needs.

In this context, ANHA agency contacted the Fuel Committee in the city of Tal Tamr, which clarified that no instructions have yet been issued by the Ministry of Energy in the transitional government regarding the distribution of heating diesel or service diesel, and no quantities of either substance have reached the fuel stations in the city.

The residents of Tal Tamr are awaiting the arrival of the allocations and the start of their distribution, at a time when the rising cost of fuel makes it difficult to meet their needs as winter approaches.

ANHA


Tags:

Previous Article

Darbasiyah families call for preserving martyrs’ achievements

Next Article

4 people killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip

Related News

Serê Kaniyê Camp displaced people remain determined to return home

Serê Kaniyê Camp displaced people remain determined to ...

2 November, 2026 - 02:40

One of four children drowns in rural al-Hasakah

One of four children drowns in rural al-Hasakah

31 October, 2026 - 16:48

Israeli Forces arrest 4 people in Quneitra Countryside

Israeli Forces arrest 4 people in Quneitra Countryside

31 October, 2026 - 21:57

More than 800 displaced families prepare to return home

More than 800 displaced families prepare to return home

2 November, 2026 - 14:15

Rojava commemorates World Kobani Day, reaffirms commitment to freedom

Rojava commemorates World Kobani Day, reaffirms commitm...

1 November, 2026 - 16:35

Turkish Gendarmerie beats three women near Derbasiyah

Turkish Gendarmerie beats three women near Derbasiyah

30 October, 2026 - 21:12