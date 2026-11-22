Landmine explosion injures tractor driver in Zarghan Countryside Kurds in Lebanon mark 48th anniversary of PKK Five killed in landmine explosion in Idlib Countryside Israeli shell lands near agricultural land in Quneitra Countryside Ilham Ahmed: Kurdish unity, unified positions are essential at this stage Explosion at former weapons depot in Jableh Mazloum Abdi inspects expansion works at Nusaybin Border Crossing Rojava University Student Council reports 25 injured, condemns campus violence Syrian authorities seize weapons shipment bound for Lebanon 1 killed, 2 injured in Deir ez-Zor landmine blast DEM Party delegation heads to Imrali Events on combating violence against women Israeli forces restrict farmers in southern Syria One person killed and another injured in traffic accident on Homs–Tartous highway