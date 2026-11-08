Women’s movements mark November 25, calling for stronger unity

Women’s movements in Rojava launched activities today to mark November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, under the slogan “Unite to End Violence against Women – Woman, Life, Freedom.” Kongra Star spokesperson Gulistan Gelo highlighted the importance of the slogan, saying, “To achieve their goals, women need stronger unity.”

Women’s movements mark November 25, calling for stronger unity
WOMAN
8 November, 2026   16:11
QAMISHLO
+

The Joint Events Platform of Women’s Movements and Organizations in Rojava launched activities today in Qamishlo to mark November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, under the slogan “Unite to End Violence against Women – Woman, Life, Freedom.”

Speaking to ANHA agency during the launch, Kongra Star spokesperson Gulistan Gelo highlighted the importance of the slogan and the activities. She said: “We wanted to emphasize that the issue of women is a fundamental issue for society. It is not only the issue of Kurdish, Arab, Syriac or Afghan women, but a concern for women all over the world. That is why women need stronger unity.”

Gelo continued, “To confront a mindset that has been imposed on women for thousands of years, enslaving them, depriving them of their identity and will, and subjecting them to all forms of violence, we must strengthen and consolidate our unity.”

She explained that, according to this philosophy, if the issue of women is not resolved, society will continue to experience a state of powerlessness across the world, and social problems will persist. She concluded: “Therefore, we, women, must give greater priority to the issue of women on the global agenda and ensure that women’s constitutional and social rights are recognized.”

ANHA


Tags:

Previous Article

Kobani students demand Kurdish-language education

Next Article

One killed, another injured in shooting in Deir ez-Zor countryside

Related News

Women condemn attacks on Kurds, their symbols, warn against undermining social peace

Women condemn attacks on Kurds, their symbols, warn aga...

27 October, 2026 - 11:56

Kurdish intellectuals call for recognition of Kurdish Language

Kurdish intellectuals call for recognition of Kurdish L...

24 October, 2026 - 02:55

Remziye Mohammed: they want to create dark model by excluding women

Remziye Mohammed: they want to create dark model by exc...

1 October, 2026 - 03:32

Pain of displacement and hope of returning to Serekaniye

Pain of displacement and hope of returning to Serekaniye

27 October, 2026 - 05:53

Kongra Star marks World Kobani Day, calls for protecting city

Kongra Star marks World Kobani Day, calls for protectin...

1 November, 2026 - 11:04

North Kurdistan delegation visits women’s organizations in Qamishlo

North Kurdistan delegation visits women’s organizations...

9 October, 2026 - 15:40