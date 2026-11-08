One killed, another injured in shooting in Deir ez-Zor countryside

One person was killed and another injured in a shooting that targeted a vehicle in the city of Al-Quriyah, in the Deir ez-Zor countryside, following a commercial dispute.

One killed, another injured in shooting in Deir ez-Zor countryside
NEWS
8 November, 2026   17:15
NEWS DESK
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A man was killed and another sustained injury this Sunday following a shooting that targeted the vehicle they were traveling in within the city of Al-Quriyah, in the eastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor. The incident stemmed from a dispute between two owners of shops selling chicken, which escalated into a physical altercation that left one of the parties severely wounded.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, one of the individuals involved in the dispute pursued the other from the city of Al-Mayadin to the city of Al-Quriyah, where he opened fire on the vehicle in which the other party was traveling. The attack resulted in the death of one passenger and the injury of another.

The SOHR reports that the number of homicides in Syria since the beginning of 2026 has reached 462, resulting in the deaths of 513 people, including 401 men, 68 women, and 44 children.

ANHA

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