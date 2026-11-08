Women’s movements launch anti-violence campaign

The Joint Events Platform of Women’s Movements and Organizations in Rojava has announced the launch of a campaign against violence against women under the slogan “Unite to End Violence against Women – Woman, Life, Freedom”. The platform said the campaign begins today and will run until 25 November.

Women’s movements launch anti-violence campaign
Women’s movements launch anti-violence campaign
Women’s movements launch anti-violence campaign
Women’s movements launch anti-violence campaign
Women’s movements launch anti-violence campaign
Women’s movements launch anti-violence campaign
Women’s movements launch anti-violence campaign
Women’s movements launch anti-violence campaign
Women’s movements launch anti-violence campaign
Women’s movements launch anti-violence campaign
Women’s movements launch anti-violence campaign
Women’s movements launch anti-violence campaign
Women’s movements launch anti-violence campaign
WOMAN
8 November, 2026   14:00
 QAMISHLO
+

The Joint Events Platform of Women’s Movements and Organizations in Rojava issued a statement to the public today, outlining the program of events it will organize to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, observed annually on 25 November.

The statement was read at the Martyrs of 12 March Stadium in Qamishlo, with the participation of women from the Kurdish, Arab and Syriac-Assyrian communities. It was read in Arabic by Mona Yusuf, a member of the Qamishlo office of the Syrian Women’s Council; in Kurdish by Jiyan Hassen, a member of the Kongra Star Coordination; and in Syriac by Hala Mirza, a member of the Syriac Women’s Foundation.

The statement said, “On 25 November each year, the world renews its humanitarian, moral and legal responsibilities towards the cause of combating violence against women. It also renews its commitment to defending the rights of women and girls, safeguarding their dignity and freedom, and working to build societies free from violence, discrimination and exclusion.”

The statement stressed that this day comes amid the continued prevalence of various forms of violence against women around the world, whether in times of peace or conflict, within the family, society or institutions. This, it said, confirms that violence against women is not merely an individual or social issue, but a human rights, political and humanitarian concern that strikes at the heart of justice, equality and democracy.

The statement noted that violence against women is not limited to physical, psychological, verbal or sexual abuse, but takes broader and deeper forms. These include economic violence, deprivation of education and employment, restrictions on women’s freedom and choices, curbs on their participation in public life, and their exclusion from positions of responsibility and decision-making. It also encompasses political and institutional violence targeting women’s presence, agency and role in society.

It pointed out that gender-based discrimination, the persistence of patriarchal attitudes, and the use of customs and traditions to restrict women’s freedom all contribute to the direct or indirect perpetuation and entrenchment of violence.

In this regard, the statement stressed that combating violence against women cannot be achieved through slogans or seasonal events alone. Rather, it requires fundamental changes to the legal, social, political and cultural structures that allow violence and discrimination to persist. It also requires a genuine commitment to recognizing women as full human beings with equal rights and as essential partners in building society and shaping its future.

On this occasion, the statement shed light on the reality facing Syrian women, who have paid a heavy price as a result of many years of war, conflict and social and political fragmentation. These years have brought displacement, forced displacement, and the loss of safety and stability, alongside multiple violations targeting women and young women.

The statement added, “Syrian women have born a double burden throughout the years of the crisis. They have been victims of violence, displacement, poverty and loss, while at the same time playing an active role in humanitarian, social and political work. They have contributed to protecting communities, managing everyday affairs, preserving the social fabric, and facing harsh and complex circumstances.”

It noted that, despite this, women continue to face major challenges in accessing justice, legal protection, economic opportunities, education and essential services, alongside ongoing forms of discrimination, marginalization and exclusion.

The statement said that one of the most prominent forms of violence facing Syrian women today is their continued exclusion from decision-making spaces where the country’s future is being shaped, their limited presence in political, legislative and administrative institutions, and their declining participation in negotiations and public policy-making. It said, “Rather than being an essential partner in building the new Syria, women continue to have a limited presence in many political processes, while their representation in some institutions falls short of reflecting their role, sacrifices and standing in society.”

Regarding the integration process between the institutions of North and East Syria and those of the Syrian state, the statement said, “We are following this process as one that concerns the future of institutions and communities, as well as the rights of all citizens; women and men. We stress that it must be based on the principles of democracy, justice, equality and genuine partnership, and must ensure the participation of all components of society, particularly women, in shaping the country’s future.”

The statement continued، “We warn against the integration process becoming an administrative or institutional process reduced to the redistribution of positions and powers, without fundamentally addressing issues of rights, equality, and democratic representation. We also warn that, in the absence of clear legal and political guarantees, this process could lead to a rollback of women's gains, weaken their presence in institutions, and reproduce patterns of marginalization and exclusion that women have experienced in previous stages.”

The statement emphasized that, through their struggle and active participation, women in North and East Syria have achieved significant gains in political and social organization, administration, community work, institutional participation, the co-chair system, women's representation, and efforts to combat violence and discrimination. These gains were not gifts or temporary privileges, but the result of a long struggle and great sacrifices. They reflect women's determination to be decision-makers and participate in managing society's affairs.

Accordingly, the statement stressed that preserving and advancing these gains as part of any process of integration or rebuilding Syrian institutions is a matter of human rights and democracy, not a factional or women-specific demand. It added that ensuring women's participation in new institutions should not be limited to appointing a number of women to specific positions, but should involve meaningful and influential representation at all levels of political, administrative, legal, security, and economic decision-making.

From this perspective, the Joint Events Platform of Women's Movements and Organizations in Hasakah emphasized that combating violence against women is closely linked to opposing all forms of discrimination and exclusion, defending women's right to political, social, and economic participation, and ensuring their autonomy, dignity, and freedom to make decisions.

In line with its human rights and national responsibilities, the Joint Events Platform of Women's Movements and Organizations in Hasakah called for the following:

- Guaranteeing women's constitutional rights in Syria: Enshrining full equality between women and men, prohibiting discrimination based on sex, nationality, religion, or social affiliation, and guaranteeing these rights in the Constitution and national legislation.

- Ensuring equal women's participation in decision-making: Adopting clear mechanisms to guarantee women's participation in legislative, executive, administrative, and judicial institutions, as well as at all levels of leadership and responsibility, moving beyond merely formal or symbolic representation.

- Combating political and institutional violence against women: Ending policies of exclusion and marginalization, challenging rhetoric that undermines women's role or seeks to relegate them to traditional roles, and guaranteeing women's freedom to organize, express themselves, and participate in political life.

- Enacting effective legislation to protect women from violence: Developing laws and protection and accountability mechanisms to address domestic, social, economic, and sexual violence, and ensuring that women have access to justice and protection without discrimination.

- Strengthening the role of women's movements and organizations: Recognizing women's movements and organizations as key partners in shaping policies related to women's rights and involving them in national dialogue, peacebuilding processes, and transitional justice.

- Ensuring gender-sensitive transitional justice: Recognizing the violations women endured during the years of war and guaranteeing their participation in truth-seeking, accountability, and reparations mechanisms, while ensuring that women's experiences are not overlooked in any transitional justice process.

- Developing monitoring and accountability mechanisms: Establishing independent mechanisms to monitor violations of women's rights, follow up on the implementation of legal and political commitments, and ensure accountability for any rollback of women's rights and gains.

On the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, the Joint Events Platform of Women's Movements and Organizations renewed its pledge to continue the struggle for women's freedom, dignity, and rights, and to oppose all forms of violence, discrimination, and exclusion targeting women within families, society, and institutions.

The platform emphasized that violence against women does not begin only with physical assault. It also begins when their voices are silenced, their agency is marginalized, their right to participate is denied, and they are excluded from positions of responsibility, while decisions about their future are made without their involvement as equal partners.

The platform noted that any process aimed at building a new Syria must be based on recognizing women's rights and ensuring their equal participation, as well as protecting and advancing women's gains rather than undermining or circumventing them.

At the conclusion of its statement, the Joint Events Platform of Women's Movements and Organizations in Hasakah announced the launch of a campaign against violence against women under the slogan: “Unite to End Violence against Women – Woman, Life, Freedom.” It said the campaign would begin today and continue through the 25th of this month.

The statement concluded with the slogans: “No to Violence against Women” and “Together to End Violence and Achieve Freedom and Equality.”

ANHA


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