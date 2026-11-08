Kobani students demand Kurdish-language education

Students in Kobani called for the recognition and protection of the right to education in Kurdish and rejected the imposition of any language at the expense of another during a gathering at Martyr Aqid Square.

Kobani students demand Kurdish-language education
Kobani students demand Kurdish-language education
Kobani students demand Kurdish-language education
Kobani students demand Kurdish-language education
Kobani students demand Kurdish-language education
NEWS
8 November, 2026   15:31
KOBANI
+

Dozens of students gathered today at Martyr Aqid Square in Kobani to protest the reduction in Kurdish-language instruction and demand constitutional recognition of the language.

During the gathering, the students issued a statement read by student Helin Omer Hussein.

The statement called for the recognition and protection of the right to education in Kurdish. It rejected the imposition of any language at the expense of another and stressed the right of all components of Syrian society to receive education in their mother tongues.

The statement explained that their demands were not directed against any language or people, but stemmed from their commitment to their linguistic rights and cultural identity.

The statement emphasized, “We are not against any language; we are against policies of imposition. We are not against other peoples; we are simply demanding our rights. The Kurdish language is our identity, our history and our existence.”

ANHA


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