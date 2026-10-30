Turkish Gendarmerie beats three women near Derbasiyah

Three women were beaten by Turkish gendarmerie forces along the border separating North and East Syria from Northern Kurdistan, in the countryside of Derbasiyah. The forces also seized their money and personal belongings.

Turkish Gendarmerie beats three women near Derbasiyah
NEWS
30 October, 2026   21:12
NEWS DESK
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According to sources cited by ANHA correspondent in Derbasiyah, three women were beaten by Turkish gendarmerie forces today as they attempted to cross the border into Northern Kurdistan.

The correspondent reported that the incident took place near the village of Qarmana, in the countryside of Derbasiyah.

She added that the women’s money and personal belongings were seized. No further information was available regarding their health conditions.

ANHA

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